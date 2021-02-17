Political prisoner Ihar Prazhennikau sentenced to 1.5 years in prison

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Political prisoner Ihar Prazhennikau in court

Judge Yuliya Chyzh of the Frunzienski District Court of Minsk has sentenced political prisoner Ihar Prazhennikau to one and a half years in a general-security penal colony under Part 1 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code.

The 21-year-old political prisoner was accused of obstructing traffic during a protest called March for the Liberation of Political Prisoners held in Minsk on October 4. Prazhennikau’s actions reportedly suspended the movement of 50 vehicles. The government-owned Minsktrans public transport operator estimated the damage at 18,624 rubles 45 kopecks (approx. 5,950 euros).

Ihar also allegedly pasted several stickers to disable security cameras outside the notorious detention center in Akrestsin Street.

The convict pleaded guilty in full.

