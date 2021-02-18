President of the Republic of Poland / News / President condemns detention of Belarusian journalists

Source: Republic of Poland in English

President Andrzej Duda has condemned the Belarusian authorities after two TV journalists were jailed on charges of inciting protests.

A Belarus court in Minsk jailed two Poland-owned Belsat TV journalists, Katerina Andreyeva and Daria Chultsova, for two years on charges of inciting and filming the protests.

Belarus has seen mass protests since Alexander Lukashenko declared himself the winner of a disputed presidential election in August 2020.

“The President of Poland Andrzej Duda instructed Polish diplomats in Minsk to convey to the Belarusian authorities his firm opposition to the repression of freedom of speech and civil rights, has called for the cessation of such activities, and an amnesty,” for the prisoners, presidential aide Krzysztof Szczerski tweeted on Thursday.

Krzysztof Szczerski also wrote that “Poland calls on all partners in the European Union for a united, consistent and decisive response to this subsequent manifestation of the suppression of fundamental rights and freedoms”. (PAP)

