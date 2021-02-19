Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis: Lithuania sees the U.S. as a strategic partner in developing trade and economic relations

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 18 February, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis participated in a virtual roundtable, which was hosted by the American-Lithuanian Business Council (ALBC), discussed possibilities for expanding cooperation, and got acquainted with the association’s operational plans. The meeting focused on the situation in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lithuania’s foreign policy priorities, Belarus, as well as other issues of international importance.

The Foreign Minister underlined that the new Government of Lithuania was ready to work actively with the new U.S. administration. “Lithuania sees the United States as a strategic partner in developing trade and economic relations and the ALBC is its important partner in sending the message about Lithuania’s economic capabilities and investment environment to the U.S. companies. We can only be glad that a steady growth of our bilateral economic exchanges has been observed even during the pandemic. The U.S. remains Lithuania’s most important trading partner. It is our country’s 5th largest goods export market. The bilateral trade turnover exceeds EUR 1.5 billion,” said Landsbergis.The interlocutors discussed Lithuania’s business and investment environment, and noted that Lithuania would offer the best possible conditions for creating and developing new businesses.As regards the attraction of talents, the Foreign Minister stressed that targeted programmes were already in place, helping to present the possibilities for activities in Lithuania to the country’s diaspora. “Bearing a long-term perspective in mind, we need to create such studying and living conditions for our citizens that they would prefer to stay, study and build their own future in Lithuania,” said the Foreign Minister. Opportunities for attracting talents from Belarus, Ukraine and other neighbouring countries were also discussed.The meeting focused on ensuring cyber security and related challenges. The interlocutors highlighted the importance of transatlantic cooperation in the field of energy security. In 2019-2020, energy formats were set up started to work, involving the U.S. into the implementation of strategically important goals for Lithuania.The North American Lithuanian Business Forum 2021 was also presented.

