Meeting of Council for Interethnic Relations Presidium

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting participants discussed the results of implementing the state national policy in 2020 and tasks for 2021, as well as the agenda of the planned meeting of the Presidential Council for Interethnic Relations, to be chaired by the President of Russia.

Opening the meeting, Magomedsalam Magomedov noted that the fight against the coronavirus epidemic had required the mobilisation of forces and resources of state institutions, researchers, doctors, volunteers and the whole of society. Russia showed its scientific and moral leadership to the world. First of all, this leadership was manifested in efforts to care for the people despite tremendous economic difficulties and international pressure, the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office noted.

He also drew attention to the fact that the current situation had seriously affected the social well-being of citizens. However, a key indicator for evaluating the state national policy, namely, the average proportion of Russians giving a positive assessment of the state of interethnic relations, increased nationwide and in an overwhelming majority of Russian regions.

According to the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office, the situation in the regions will be analysed down to the smallest detail at upcoming seminar meetings to be held in the federal districts with senior officials of the highest regional executive bodies and with participation of members of the Council for Interethnic Relations.

The nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution was named the main socio-political event of 2020. Approved by citizens, the constitutional amendments formalised positive trends of the current state national policy aiming to strengthen the unity of the multiethnic Russian nation, to ensure interethnic accord and to preserve ethnocultural and language diversity, Mr Magomedov noted.

In his report, Head of the Federal Agency for Ethnic Affairs Igor Barinov briefed the meeting participants on the year’s results and upcoming tasks, as well as on the fulfilment of presidential instructions as regards interethnic relations.

Following the discussion, corresponding decisions were adopted. Apart from holding numerous important socio-political events in 2021, in the nearest future, the Council Presidium will focus on drafting an interdepartmental plan for implementing the Strategy of the State National Policy of the Russian Federation for the next three-year period, from 2022 to 2025.

The participants also discussed arrangements to select recipients of the annual Presidential Prize for contribution to strengthening the Russian nation’s unity. The Prize is awarded, at the recommendation of the Council for Interethnic Relations, for fruitful activities aimed at strengthening nationwide civic awareness and the spiritual community of the multiethnic Russian nation, to harmonise interethnic relations and expand the ethnocultural diversity of the peoples of Russia.

MIL OSI