Monitoring sectoral financial flows: economic recovery accompanied by structural changes

18 February 2021

Incoming payments increased over the week of 8–12 February, as a result of the continuing recovery of economic activity. Financial flows trended upwards quarter-on-quarter in both domestic and external demand-oriented industries.

Nonetheless, the dynamics of payments were diverse in different groups of sectors, which is evidence of changes happening in the economy structure. Moreover, some of them will become steady. More details are available in the new issue of the review Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows.

