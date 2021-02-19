Moscow Exchange to add new international stocks for trading

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

From 1 March 2021, an additional 33 stocks and depositary receipts of leading international companies including Oracle, Sony and Toyota will be admitted to trading on MOEX. This will bring the total number of foreign securities available for trading on Moscow Exchange to 88.

MOEX plans to make more international securities available for trading in future based on demand from banks, brokers, asset managers and their clients.

Moscow Exchange launched trading in international equities on 24 August 2020. The securities are traded in the main and after-hours trading sessions. Trades are settled in RUB using MOEX’s robust infrastructure, which includes the qualified central counterparty and record-keeping with the central securities depository (NSD). Dividends will be set in the currency of the issuer, i.e., in USD for U.S. securities.

Individual investors can submit a Form W-8 to reduce dividend tax payable for U.S. securities.

For more information on international equities traded on MOEX, please visit the Moscow Exchange website.

MIL OSI