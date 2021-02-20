Amendments to the Statute on the Council for Civil Society and Human Rights

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Executive Order specifies the areas of activity for the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights.

In particular, the Executive Order introduces a separate clause to the Statute dedicated to the Council’s areas of activities. The clause states that the Council’s primary activities include promotion of civil society institutions, provision and protection of personal, political, economic and labour, social and cultural, and environmental rights and freedoms of the people and citizens. In addition, the Council for Human Rights will contribute to ensuring and protecting human rights and freedoms in the information environment, defend Russian nationals’ rights abroad and assist in improving mechanisms of legal protection of rights and freedoms.

