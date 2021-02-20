Meeting of State Council Commission on Social Policy

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Commission and Novgorod Region Governor Andrei Nikitin, Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Protection Olga Batalina, Adviser to the President Alexandra Levitskaya, Presidential Commissioner for Children’s RightsAnna Kuznetsova, General Director of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) Svetlana Chupsheva, representatives of relevant federal and regional executive bodies, sectoral associations of entrepreneurs, and scientific and expert organisations.

Chairman of the Commission Andrei Nikitin briefed the meeting on the preparations for the State Council meeting on the implementation of social policy in the Russian Federation.

ASI General Director Svetlana Chupsheva reported on measures to improve the provision of services in the field of social protection and labour market under the National Social Initiative.

The meeting participants discussed ways of improving business processes during the provision of services to the population in the above-mentioned areas. They also reviewed the best regional practices regarding the provision of services with respect to employment, claiming child benefits, arranging care for senior citizens, and providing assistive devices to people with disabilities.

The meeting discussed certain issues pertaining to the demographic policy, including natural population increase, with due account for various demographic development scenarios. A number of proposals was made by Chief Independent Specialist for Reproductive Health at the Healthcare Ministry Oleg Apolikhin.

As per the Commission’s decision, a report will be prepared along with proposals to be included in the draft list of Presidential instructions.

