Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On February 24, Moscow will host talks between Vladimir Putin and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, who will be visiting Russia.

The two leaders will discuss the state and development prospects of Russia-Kyrgyzstan cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as the current issues in relation to interaction within integration associations in the Eurasian pace.

