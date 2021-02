Source: Gazprom

The Board of Directors reviewed the issue of electing the Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee and unanimously resolved to reelect Alexey Miller as Chairman of the Management Committee for a 5-year term starting from May 31, 2021.

Background

Alexey Miller has been Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee since 2001.

On February 16, 2016, the Board of Directors reelected Alexey Miller as Chairman of the Management Committee for a 5-year term starting from May 31, 2016.

