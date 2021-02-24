Law on improving anti-corruption legal framework

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Federal Law aims to improve the legal framework of corruption control.

The law expands the list of individuals recognised as officials for the purposes of Chapter 30 of the Criminal Code, Crimes Against State Power and the Interests of the Civil Service and the Service in Local Self-Government Bodies.

As per the amendments, senior officials of a business entity in which the Russian Federation, any of its constituent entities or a municipality manages, directly or indirectly (via a controlled entity), more than half of the votes and appoints more than half of the collective management body, will be subject to criminal liability for abuse of office. The amendments will also apply to responsible officials and senior management of joint-stock companies that are subject to the special golden share rule that provides the Russian Federation, its constituent entities or municipalities with participation in managing such joint-stock companies.

