Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis: Lithuania will continue its consistent support to Ukraine

Source: Republic of Lithuania

In the meeting with the President of Ukraine, the Foreign Minister highlighted Lithuania’s consistent support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, European and Euro-Atlantic integration, and reform process. The meeting focused on the situation in Donbas, the Crimean Platform initiative, the agenda of bilateral relations between Lithuania and Ukraine, the fight against the pandemic, and preparations for the Ukraine Reform Conference.“Despite the ceasefire, we can read reports about Ukrainian soldiers killed or injured practically every day. For seven years now Ukraine has been committed to pursuing an ambitious reform programme and, at the same time, countering external aggression. We support Ukraine’s consistent and determined efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in Donbas. Unfortunately, Russia and Russia-backed groups in Donbas have not shown any greater effort so far,” said the Foreign Minister.During his visit to the Ukrainian Parliament, Landsbergis and the Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov discussed the implementation of key reforms and priority legislative initiatives in Ukraine. “Ukraine has achieved significant progress in implementing significant structural reforms. It is important to continue implementing the reforms, while ensuring smooth operation of anti-corruption institutions and the independence of the judiciary,” said the Foreign Minister.The meeting with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal focused on bilateral cooperation between Lithuania and Ukraine, the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, and the issues of vaccination, energy security, as well as cooperation in the Lublin Triangle format. Landsbergis expressed his support for Ukraine’s aspirations revolving around the synchronisation of the Ukrainian power grid with the electricity systems of European countries. In addition, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister stressed the issue of the non-purchase of electricity from the unsafe nuclear power plant in Ostrovets. This issue is of great importance for Lithuania. The meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov focused on Russia’s aggression in eastern Ukraine, including conflict resolution initiatives, assistance to Ukrainian citizens and soldiers affected by the war, and the situation in Crimea. “Among Lithuania’s most important development cooperation projects currently underway is that of the installation of educational facilities in Avdijivka school in Donetsk Region and of the improvement of the environment. Successful implementation of this project will contribute to the reconstruction of the war-torn region,” said Landsbergis.The Foreign Minister will also meet with Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, to discuss the implementation of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement, further aspirations and Ukraine’s priorities, when seeking the Euro-Atlantic integration, and will voice Lithuania’s support for these processes. At the end of his visit to Ukraine, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister will also hold a meeting with the Honorary Consul of Lithuania in Odessa Olena Drutis. Tomorrow, Landsbergis will be paying a working visit to Moldova, where he will be meeting with the President of Moldova Maia Sandu, the Speaker of the Parliament Zinaida Greceanîi, and the Acting Prime Minister, Foreign Affairs and European Integration Minister of Moldova Aureliu Ciocoi.

