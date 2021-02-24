Meeting with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The two presidents discussed prospects for developing bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas, and joint efforts in the Eurasian integration associations.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Japarov, I am very glad to see you.

Despite all the difficulties and restrictions we are still able to meet personally, to touch base.

To begin with, I would like to congratulate you once again on assuming the office of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

Our countries have built not only warm and close relations. These are allied and preferential relations. I am very glad that today Russia occupies the first place in your country’s trade and economic ties. We are hoping that you will manage to normalise the domestic political situation.

We have a big agenda. I know that the plans for your visit include many events and meetings at practically all levels: government executive bodies, the Government, and the parliament. I am sure this will promote the development of our bilateral relations.

We helped Kyrgyzstan in its efforts to counter the epidemic. Incidentally, I would also like to express my satisfaction with your successes on this track. You have managed to curb the spread of the epidemic and reduce the number of new coronavirus cases. I know that our Kyrgyz friends would like to take additional measures on cooperation in this area. We will do everything we can, we will continue to support you. You know about the measures that were taken earlier.

The Cross Year of Kyrgyzstan in Russia and Russia in Kyrgyzstan was launched here last year. Unfortunately, due to this pandemic we were unable to hold all of the 200 planned events of different level and quality. I am sure that as the situation stabilises and sanitary-epidemiological indicators improve, we will catch up with all this, including our humanitarian cooperation. There are many interesting and promising opportunities in this respect.

To sum up, we will be glad to work with you in all these areas. I would like to say again that we are hoping the measures you plan to take inside the country, including amendments to the Fundamental Law of Kyrgyzstan, will facilitate stabilisation in the republic and will certainly promote our bilateral interstate ties.

Welcome once again. I am happy to see you.

To be continued.

MIL OSI