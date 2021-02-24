On the first day of the visit to Kyiv, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis met with his Ukrainian counterpart, drew attention to Crimea

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 23 February in Kyiv, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, the Head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Epiphanius I, and relatives of Ukrainian citizens unlawfully imprisoned in Russia.

The Foreign Ministers also attended a virtual discussion organised by Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Turkey on human rights violations in the illegally-annexed Crimea and Sevastopol by Russia, and international responses to this. The debate took place on the margins of the 46th regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.Landsbergis highlighted Russia’s responsibility for systematic repression of human rights defenders, journalists, and civil society representatives, especially Crimean Tatars. Lithuania’s Foreign Minister called on the international community to keep exerting political pressure on Russia, demanding to protect human rights, to release all Ukrainian citizens unlawfully imprisoned in the country, as well as to provide free and unhindered access to international human rights monitoring missions.”The European Court of Human Rights has decided that Russia exercised effective control over Crimea as from 27 February 2014. This dispels the myth of “a peaceful and legitimate accession of Crimea to Russia”. This strong legal argument proves the fact of Russia’s military aggression in Crimea. Thus, we must take further steps to hold Russia responsible for human rights violations on the peninsula,” said Landsbergis.The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Lithuania and Ukraine focused on bilateral relations, Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine, the situation in Georgia, Russia and Belarus, and preparations for the upcoming Ukraine Reform Conference.Landsbergis highlighted Lithuania’s consistent support for Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration, and the necessary reforms. The Ministers also discussed preparations for the next Eastern Partnership summit. “We have to strive for an ambitious Eastern Partnership agenda and offer the prospect for a gradual integration of associated partners in the EU’s internal market,” said Landsbergis. The meeting also addressed the fight against disinformation, initiatives of shared historical memory, and further cooperation in the Lublin Triangle format. As regards the COVID-19 pandemic, Lithuania expressed its understanding of the lack of vaccine availability in Ukraine.

