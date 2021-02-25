10 million retail investors have now joined Moscow Exchange

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

The number of individuals with a brokerage account on Moscow Exchange has increased by nearly 1.2 mln people year-to-date to reach 10 mln people. In 2020, 5 mln new retail investors opened brokerage accounts, more than all previous years combined. The number of retail investors trading on Moscow Exchange has grown ten-fold over the last six years.

The ten-millionth brokerage account on Moscow Exchange was opened by a customer of Tinkoff Bank in the Irkutsk Region.

The banks most active in opening retail investment accounts are Sberbank (4.20 mln), Tinkoff Bank (4.19 mln), VTB (1.23 mln), BCS (0.63 mln) and Alfa Bank (0.56 mln).

Retail investors are active traders on the markets operated by the Exchange. Individuals have accounted for 42% of total turnover in equities, 10.5% in bonds, 42% in derivatives and 14% in FX.

In total, individuals have opened 16 million brokerage accounts on Moscow Exchange.

