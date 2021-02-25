Counterfeit money detection: 2020 statistics

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

25 February 2021

Counterfeiting in Russia is steadily low with only seven in one million banknotes in circulation being forged. This reading is consistent with that registered in 2018 and 2019.

In 2020, 48.3 thousand counterfeits of the Bank of Russia banknotes were detected in the Russian banking system. Also, 1.7 thousand counterfeit foreign banknotes were identified. Further details on counterfeits detected in the banking system are available in the relevant Bank of Russia materials.

