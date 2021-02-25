Lithuania supports the Moldovan President’s ambitious reform programme

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 25 February in Chişinău, during the first visit to Moldova, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis met with the President of Moldova Maia Sandu and other high-ranking government officials. The meeting with the President of Moldova focused on bilateral relations, the political situation in the country, the agenda of European integration, the reform process in Moldova, the pandemic and vaccination, and other international policy issues.

Landsbergis voiced Lithuania’s support for the President’s ambitious reform programme that had great support of the Moldovan people. “We back reform initiatives and we are ready to continue supporting Moldova on its path towards European integration,” said Lithuania’s Foreign Minister.The meeting with the Acting Prime Minister, Foreign Affairs and European Integration Minister of Moldova Aureliu Ciocoi focused on the agenda of relations between Lithuania and Moldova, the Eastern Partnership, Transnistria, pandemic management, and other relevant issues. Landsbergis called for further implementation of the necessary structural reforms, such as the fight against corruption, efforts to achieve judicial independence, to improve the financial and business environment, and to implement the Association Agreement with the European Union. “It is very important for Moldova to make substantial progress in implementing the commitments under the EU-Moldova Association Agreement and reforms, which would bring tangible benefits to the people of Moldova,” said the Foreign Minister.The meeting also discussed preparations for the next Eastern Partnership Summit. The interlocutors noted that both countries had pursued a shared aspiration to adopt an ambitious long-term Eastern Partnership agenda and to provide the associated partners with a perspective of gradual integration into the EU’s internal market.The meeting also highlighted that Lithuania was one of the most active EU member states that shared their experiences of reform and transformation. Lithuania’s Foreign Minister confirmed his determination to continue providing expert support to the country in the areas that were relevant to Moldova. Landsbergis also noted that the Embassy of Lithuania in Chişinău served as a NATO Contact Point Embassy and called for making the most of opportunities provided by the instruments for deepening cooperation with NATO in the pursuit of reforms.

MIL OSI