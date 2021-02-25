Lithuania’s Foreign Vice-Minister Mantas Adomėnas stressed the need to counter disinformation and propaganda during the pandemic

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 24 February, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Mantas Adomėnas took part in a virtual ministerial meeting of the Alliance for Multilateralism, which for the second time convened in the margins of the High Level Segment of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. The meeting looked into new challenges for human rights and preparedness and response to health crisis.

Lithuania’s Foreign Vice-Minister Adomėnas noted that the fight against COVID-19 and its effects required closer international cooperation and global solidarity. Therefore, it is vital to preserve the principles of democracy and the rule of law, and to ensure the protection of human rights.“At this time it is particularly important to ensure the right to use reliable information provided by free and independent media. It is necessary to stop the spread of disinformation and propaganda,” said the Foreign Vice-Minister. Adomėnas also assured that Lithuania would continue to be actively involved in the UN activities, work to promote freedom of expression, and to ensure better protection of journalists.Launched in 2019 by the French and German Foreign Ministers, the Alliance for Multilateralism is an informal alliance of countries that are convinced that multilateralism founded on respect for international law is the only reliable guarantee for international stability and peace and that the challenges we are facing can only be solved through cooperation.

Lithuania joined the initiative during the 74th regular session of the General Assembly in autumn 2019.

