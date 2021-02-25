Meeting of State Council working group on construction, housing and utilities sector and urban environment

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting, held via videoconference, was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, Minister of Construction and Housing and Utilities Irek Fayzullin, representatives of relevant federal and regional executive bodies, research and expert organisations.

In his opening remarks, Igor Levitin said that the Government had formulated five areas of strategic development where national goals are to be achieved by 2030 for monitoring the implementation of instructions previously issued by the President.

In the sphere of construction, housing and utilities sector and urban environment, the Government has established a working group, Aggressive Infrastructure Development, which will work out the strategy of spatial development, new housing opportunities, the environment and infrastructure, and the pace of construction. The living conditions of at least 5 million families are to be improved every year until 2030, and the volume of completed housing should be increased to at least 120 million square metres a year.

Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin spoke in his report about the structure of the Aggressive Infrastructure Development strategy, giving special attention to strategic initiatives such as balanced spatial development, a new pace of construction and new housing opportunities.

