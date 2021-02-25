Meeting with Head of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergei Katyrin

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Mr Katyrin Katyrin SergeiPresident of The Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry reported to the President on the CCI’s performance and preparations for its 8th congress.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Katyrin, I know that preparations are underway for the next congress of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergei Katyrin: Yes, Mr President.

This convention is quite a landmark event for us. In accordance with the CCI charter, we hold regular congresses every five years, so this, of course, is an event for which we are preparing very carefully. Naturally, we are summing up the results to report on what has been done over the past period, making plans for the next five years and electing the governing bodies.

Speaking of what has been done, Mr President, you attended the previous congress and made a number of suggestions. Among other things, we have been working on the implementation of those suggestions.

The first one was to develop a CCI system that would be as close to entrepreneurs as possible. You know that under the Law On Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the Russian Federation, we are the only association of entrepreneurs that not only unites them and represents their interests, but also provides services, including on behalf of the state, such as issuing certificates of origin of goods, confirming the goods were manufactured on Russian territory and so on.

We are now represented in more than 330 cities and municipalities in Russia; this is an opportunity to get as close to businesses as possible. We continue to work on this system and give the entrepreneurs an opportunity to get the services as close as possible and, accordingly, to use all the opportunities that chambers of commerce and industry can provide.

