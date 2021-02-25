NATO partners show solidarity with Moldova in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 24 February, Kęstutis Kudzmanas, Ambassador of Lithuania to Moldova, handed over to the Moldovan representatives a donation of protective equipment from NATO, consisting of 25,000 disposable suits for biological protection.

“On behalf of NATO, and of the NATO Liaison Office in Chisinau, its official representation, I would like to convey a strong message that NATO Allies stand in solidarity with Moldova in response to the COVID-19 pandemic”, said Ambassador.

Today’s ceremony took place in front of the Municipal Clinical Hospital for Children “Valentin Ignatenco”, where the shipment from NATO is stored but the much needed medical suits will be distributed to other medical institutions across the country.

The value of the medical items handed over to Moldova is 300,000 USD. This comes from NATO’s Pandemic Response Trust Fund with the financial contributions from Luxembourg and Norway.

Today’s delivery is the first part of a NATO COVID-19 humanitarian assistance package that Allies have agreed to provide to Moldova. The second shipment of medical equipment will arrive in the coming weeks.

NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre, which is NATO’s main civil emergency response mechanism, coordinated the donation following Moldova’s request for assistance.

Moldova and NATO have been close partners for over 25 years, always in full respect of Moldova’s constitutional neutrality, and with full support for its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The Embassy of Lithuania acts as NATO’s Contact Point Embassy in Moldova.

