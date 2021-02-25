Political prisoner Aliaksandr Kisialiou convicted in Žlobin

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Political prisoner Aliaksand Kisialiou on trial in Žlobin

Judge Yauhen Yerafeyeu of the Žlobin District Court has sentenced political prisoner Aliaksandr Kisialiou to three years in prison, finding him guilty of “violating public order” (Part 1 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code) and “threat of violence or violence against a law enforcement officer” (Art. 364 of the Criminal Code).

Aliaksandr Kisialiou allegedly threw a rock at a police vehicle during a protest on election night, August 9. The defendant denied the accusation.

The political prisoner was detained and administratively convicted for participating in a peaceful protest on the night of August 11. He was not released after serving the short prison term, but faced criminal charges, instead. Before the trial, he was held in pre-trial detention center No. 3 in Homieĺ.

Kisialiou said that he joined the protests because he could not live among “illegal and violent arrests.”

