Monitoring sectoral financial flows: rebound in economic activity is uneven

25 February 2021

Higher incoming financial flows during the reporting week were supported by increasing payments in public management.

Export-driven industries saw a slight slowdown in the incoming flows growth, while incoming payments volume in consumer demand industries reduced as compared to the previous quarter’s average. A downward influence on intraday flows might come from a technical reason: some payments were processed on Saturday, which was a working day. Further details are available in the new issue of Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows.

