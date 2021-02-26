Political prisoner Yauhen Dzmitryeu sentenced to two years in prison

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Yauhen Dzmitryeu on trial. Photo: svaboda.org

A 26-year-old political prisoner Yauhen Dzmitryeu was sentenced today by the Centraĺny District Court of Minsk to two years in a penal colony on charges of “violating public order” (Part 1 of Art. 342 of the Criminal Code). The charge stems from the events of October 4, when a water cannon was broken during a protest in Minsk.

Dzmitryeu initially faced an additional charge under Article 364 (violence or threat of violence against a law enforcement officer), but it was eventually dropped.

The case was considered by Judge Yuliya Hustyr.

According to the indictment, Yauhen Dzmitryeu attended an unauthorized street protest on October 4, where he was standing on the roadway together with other citizens, i.e. “took an active part in group actions that grossly violated public order.”

The political prisoner pleaded guilty to the charge under Art. 342.

