Regarding an information attack

Source: Republic of Lithuania

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania notes that on February 26 an information attack was carried out against Lithuanian-Polish relations and against NATO.

A fake information was planted on one of the Polish websites, aiming at Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, Polish leaders and politicians, as well as US soldiers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania is working in coordination with the Polish colleagues in the aftermath of the attack.

Please be informed, that recently there has been an increase in information and cyber-information attacks aimed at undermining the friendly relationship between Lithuania and Poland, and at igniting discord between the two nations.

