Meeting with Head of the Federal Medical-Biological Agency Veronika Skvortsova

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Ms Skvortsova, the Federal Medical-Biological Agency has very many fields of interest and areas of work. All of them are very important for the healthcare system and even for certain large economic sectors, and all of them are highly important and interesting.

I know that you have prepared a report on the Federal Medical-Biological Agency’s 2020 performance results. Please, go ahead.

Head of the Federal Medical-Biological Agency Veronika Skvortsova Skvortsova Veronika : Mr President, the Federal Medical-Biological Agency caters for 3.5 million residents of this country, primarily employees of over 700 organisations with extremely hazardous working conditions and risks, their family members, and the population of 20 closed administrative territories, 39 satellite towns and science cities. They are located in 54 Russian regions and at the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Of course, throughout 2020, the Federal Medical-Biological Agency, just like the entire country, was largely occupied with the novel coronavirus infection.

Our Agency set itself several tasks.

First, we aimed to prevent the infection from spreading and to contain it at the strategic facilities with which the country’s activity is linked and to prevent the infection from spreading on territories for which the Agency is responsible. In addition, the Agency assisted all Russian regions and residents, coordinated the work of the blood donor service, the procurement of anti-COVID blood supplies and also conducted research.

I would like to start by saying that together with our partners, Rosatom, Roscosmos and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, we developed a package of measures to counter the epidemic which allowed us to ensure the uninterrupted operation of all the facilities such as nuclear power plants, to support 15 space launches from our three launch sites and to support the entire scope of search and rescue missions, even during the strict lockdown in Kazakhstan. We were also able to resume training sessions for our country’s national teams in July, without any risks, and avoid spreading the infection across the seven federal bases where the teams trained.

This was primarily due to the fact that we focused on early diagnostics by expanding the network of PCR laboratories on our territories, by 300 percent in the period since March, from 14 to 52 labs. The Rosatom state corporation helped us adopt the technology with which we significantly increased the workflow of each laboratory and reduced test processing times.

As a result, we achieved one of the highest testing rates. Our system had an average figure of 320 per 100,000, and for some strategic facilities over 1,000 per 100,000. That provided for the timely implementation of the entire scope of epidemic control measures and treatments. Consequently, the cumulative mortality rate across all our territories and facilities was only 0.9 percent, which is far lower than the average rate in both Russia and the world in general.

I would like to note that in January, we launched a vaccination campaign. Besides doctors and education workers, we certainly prioritise essential workers at Rosatom, our cosmonaut crews and members of the national sport teams who are to compete in the Olympic Games in July, August and September, in Japan and China.

Our second area of focus is building a COVID-19 relief network. We opened 53 hospitals for coronavirus patients, in almost all our territories. To ensure high quality medical care, we set up a network of reference centres with a headquarters at the Burnazyan Federal Medical and Biophysical Centre, and eight district COVID-19 centres based at our district centres. Each of these district centres has a rapid-response mobile crew that can be sent where needed within two hours and provide methodological, organisational and simply hands-on medical help.

Our combined units of 50–100 people have helped the regions to curb large outbreaks, such as in Yeruda, a village in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. We have collaborated with the Defence Ministry there. Our units supported the healthcare system in Crimea by working several months in Simferopol and Yalta, last summer and autumn. Overall, our combined units have helped 17 constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

Telemedicine has played a huge role. During the epidemic, we conducted more than 105,000 telemedicine consultations, including over 25,000 for patients with the novel coronavirus infection. We evacuated the gravest cases, a total of 900 patients, with more than 200 of them being transported by air ambulance.

Of course, Mr President, our mandate is to coordinate the blood service, so we specifically monitored blood banking and the delivery of the necessary blood components to medical facilities through the integrated database.

Unlike other countries where the number of blood donors and donations has sharply decreased due to the pandemic, we have not experienced any reduction in the volume of blood and components donated, but rather there was an increase of more than 15 percent compared to 2019.

In April 2020, we opened a national coordination centre for the banking and clinical use of immune plasma. The centre has been coordinating this effort across Russia, and it issued methodological recommendations for all regions to follow. We have accumulated more than 22 tonnes of anti-COVID plasma.

Now back to something I actually started with. The Agency’s most important function is, of course, R&D projects. We began working on this at the end of January. The first thing to do was to develop test systems. Our first test system was ready in March. Now there is an entire series of test kits for PCR diagnostics, antigen detection, and isothermal amplification, and enzyme immunoassay for antibodies. Every fifth test now uses a system provided by the Federal Medical-Biological Agency.

Now, we have also developed special technologies, test systems for detecting virus mutations with just an ordinary swab test, in response to concerns regarding the virus variability and the need to detect several of the most significant mutations. The new tests not only confirm the presence of the virus, but also identify the strains that we need to be alert to and that require special attention.

