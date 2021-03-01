Moscow Exchange FX, Derivatives and Precious Metals Markets now open at 7 am MSK

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 1 March 2021, Moscow Exchange FX, Derivatives and Precious Metals Markets began trading at 7 a.m. Moscow time.

From 7:00 to 10:00 a.m. on the first day of early trading, participants executed 48,000 trades worth RUB 24 bln on the FX and Precious Metals Market and 84,000 trades worth RUB 33.4 bln on the Derivatives Market. The number of clients trading in the morning exceeded 14,000 on the FX Market and 13,000 on the Derivatives Market.

The first morning trades were made by Asian-Pacific Bank, Koshelev-Bank, Metallinvestbank, Primorye Bank, Khakas Municipal Bank, clients of brokerage firms Alor Broker, VTB, Otkritie Broker, Finam and Freedom Finance as well as companies from the real sector Kraszhvetmet and Polyus. Eskhata Bank (Tajikistan) was the first bank in the CIS trading early on MOEX, and Eurasian Development Bank was the first which provided liquidity for the Kazakh Tenge/Russian Rouble currency pair.

Clients in Siberia and the Russian Far East as well as the Asia-Pacific region now benefit from more convenient trading hours offered by MOEX. Market participants respond quicker to changing global market dynamics and implement further trading and arbitrage opportunities in the morning hours.

Currency trading has been available on MOEX since 1992. Currently, the Exchange offers trading in 17 currency pairs, with their ADTV in 2020 standing at RUB 1.3 trln. MOEX’s share of the total FX trading volume on the Russian interbank currency market is 58% for USD/RUB and 68% for EUR/RUB.The Moscow Exchange Derivatives Market is one of the world’s leading derivatives trading venues. The market currently offers 77 futures contracts and 37 options on futures. Underlying assets include equity indices, Russian and international stocks, currency pairs, precious and industrial metals, oil, gas and other commodities, as well as interest rates.MOEX’s Precious Metals Market was launched in October 2013. Gold and silver trades are cleared through the central counterparty (CCP NCC). Delivery is performed to clearing members’ unallocated metal accounts with CCP.

