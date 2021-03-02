Congratulations to Mikhail Gorbachev, president of International Non-Governmental Foundation for Socioeconomic and Political Studies

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“You are rightfully considered to be part of the constellation of bright and outstanding people and preeminent statesmen of our time who have had a major effect on national and global history.

It is indeed tremendous that your huge professional and life experience, your energy and creative potential provide the basis for taking an active part in the much needed public awareness efforts and for contributing to the implementation of international humanitarian projects.”

MIL OSI