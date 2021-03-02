Lithuania contributes to solving the humanitarian crisis in Yemen

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 1 March, the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Mantas Adomėnas took part in a virtual High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen, which was co-hosted by the United Nations and the Governments of Sweden and Switzerland. During the event, Lithuania announced its pledge to allocate EUR 100, 000 for humanitarian aid to the Yemen Humanitarian Fund.

“The humanitarian situation in Yemen is catastrophic. There is no doubt today about the need for urgent humanitarian support. It is thus important to ensure the unhindered provision of humanitarian aid to the people of Yemen,” said Adomėnas.

Assessments conﬁrm that more than 16 million people will go hungry this year. In addition, 15 million people have had their water supplies severely cut. At the same time, Yemen continues to grapple with the effects of forced displacement. The country currently has over four million internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Lithuania has allocated a total of EUR 285,000 to Yemen since 2014.

