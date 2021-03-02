Loan limits in equity construction exceeds 3 trillion rubles in January

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

2 March 2021

Project financing in residential equity construction extended gains in January, driven by the government’s support package, among other things.

In total, as of 1 February 2021, equity construction participants placed more than 1.26 trillion rubles in escrow accounts, while 178.5 billion rubles were transferred from escrow accounts to developers or used to repay their loans for construction projects. The total limit under existing loan contracts between banks and developers was higher than 3.08 trillion rubles.

Further details of developments in residential equity construction financing are available on the Bank of Russia website.

