Meeting on coal industry development

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Mishustin MikhailPrime Minister of the Russian Federation , Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino Vaino AntonChief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov Belousov AndreiFirst Deputy Prime Minister , Deputy Prime Minister – Chief of the Government Staff Dmitry Grigorenko, deputy prime ministers Alexander Novak Novak AlexanderDeputy Prime Minister and Marat Khusnullin Khusnullin MaratDeputy Prime Minister , presidential aides Igor Levitin Levitin IgorAide to the President and Maxim Oreshkin Oreshkin MaximAide to the President , Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov Manturov DenisIndustry and Trade Minister , Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov Reshetnikov MaximMinister of Economic Development , Minister of Transport Vitaly Savelyev Savelyev VitalyMinister of Transport of the Russian Federation , Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov Siluanov AntonFinance Minister and Minister of Energy Nikolai Shulginov Shulginov NikolaiEnergy Minister of the Russian Federation , as well as some regional heads and CEOs of major coal industry and transport sector companies.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues. I can see that everyone is here.

We are in various regions of our country. I hope that our equipment will function smoothly, and that we will be able to work fruitfully.

Today, I suggest that we discuss the situation in the national coal industry, a key pillar of the national fuel and energy sector. It has great significance for the socioeconomic development of entire Russian regions; we have five coal-mining regions. It is also important for the labour market, for securing employment to hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens and securing their incomes. We have a total of 11 million residents in these regions. Of course, the industry employs far less. However, a total of 11 million people live in these regions.

We regularly address this subject in various formats. In the past few years, we have drafted a number of strategic documents reflecting the coal industry’s plans and tasks. First of all, they include the programme for coal industry development through to 2035, as well as decisions of the Commission for Strategic Development of the Fuel and Energy Sector that met in Kemerovo in the summer of 2018.

Today, I suggest reviewing the implementation of our tasks. And, of course, we will discuss subsequent steps to develop the coal industry, with due consideration for the transport sector projects because it is impossible to ensure cost-effective operations, unless they operate in unison. Russia’s traditional and new coal-mining centres have substantial capabilities. And, of course, proceeding from global coal demand trends, we have to assess current and future developments.

I would like to note that Russia has been producing over 400 million tonnes of coal per year since 2017. Over 50 percent of this amount is exported elsewhere. Coal export volumes have soared by over 33 percent in the past eight years.

To be continued.

MIL OSI