Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in February 2021

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for February 2020 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

In February 2021, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets grew by 3.9% to RUB 72.1 trln (RUB 69.4 in February 2020).

Growth leaders were the Equity Market (+32.8%), Derivatives Market (+14.8%), Money Market (+8.6%) and FX spot Market (+7.7%).

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volume on the Equity and Bond Market in February 2021 was RUB 3,703.8 bln (February 2020: RUB 3,952.4 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Trading volume in shares, RDRs and investment fund units increased by 32.8% to RUB 2,235.9 bln (February 2020: RUB 1,683.1 bln). ADTV grew by 26.2% to RUB 111.8 bln (February 2020: RUB 88.6 bln).

Trading volume in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 1,467.9 bln (February 2020: RUB 2,269.3 bln). ADTV was RUB 73.4 bln (February 2020: RUB 73.4 bln).

61 new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,074.0 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 369.6 bln) were placed in February 2021.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes increased by 14.8% to RUB 12.0 trln (February 2020: RUB 10.5 trln) or 162.2 mln contracts (February 2020: 179.7 mln), of which 158.3 mln contracts were futures and 3.9 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 599.9 bln (February 2020: RUB 550.0 bln).

Open interest at the end of the month increased by 11.1% to RUB 820.7 bln (February 2020: RUB 738.8 bln).

The Standardized OTC Derivatives Market volumes grew 2.5 times and reached RUB 86.9 bln.

FX Market

FX Market trading volume was RUB 24.0 trln (February 2020: RUB 24.1 trln), with spot trades growing 7.7% to RUB 7.8 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 16.2 trln.

The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,198.2 bln (USD 16.1 bln), compared to RUB 1,270.1 bln (USD 19.9 bln) in February 2020.

Money Market

Money Market trading volume grew 8.6% to RUB 31.9 trln (February 2020: RUB 29.4 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,597.1 bln (February 2020: RUB 1,547.9 bln).

The CCP-cleared repo segment added 6.2% to reach RUB 18.1 trln, including the GCC repo segment which increased by 39.8% to RUB 5.9 trln.Precious Metals Market

Trading volume in precious metals (spot and swaps) surged more than fivefold to RUB 13.6 bln (February 2020: RUB 2.4 bln), of which RUB 13.1 bln (3.04 t) was gold and RUB 0.46 bln (7.05 t) was silver.

