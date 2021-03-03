Extended meeting of Russian Interior Ministry Board

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The participants summed up the results of the internal affairs agencies’ operational performance in 2020 and charted specific guidelines for 2021.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Kolokoltsev, comrades,

I would like to greet you at the annual extended meeting of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Board.

I know, and we have already discussed this matter with the Minister, that the event will now continue in a modern format. Incidentally, this sufficiently convenient format makes it possible to involve many people in various places. But such is the demand of the times.

Nevertheless, we will, as usual, discuss the results of the past period, and we will determine the high-priority areas of our subsequent efforts.

I would like to note right away that the internal affairs agencies successfully accomplished their tasks in 2020. Despite difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic, they acted skillfully, efficiently, and smoothly. I am referring to efforts to maintain public safety, the fight against crime and systemic and purposeful work to improve the situation on the roads and that in the migration sphere.

At the same time, Russian citizens are expecting greater efficiency from all government tiers, as well as all state agencies, including the law enforcement agencies.

I hope that you will make full use of your operational and human resources and technological potential to attain new frontiers in boosting public safety and reliably protecting people’s rights, freedoms, and property. In particular, you will fight the criminal threat more resolutely and aggressively.

During the period under review, there was an increase in the number of crimes solved, especially grave ones. The activities of some dangerous crime rings were thwarted.

However, the trend is not as positive in other spheres, for example, in IT, which I have already mentioned and which we discussed with the minister just now. The number of IT crimes has increased more than 10 times over the past six years.

Of course, information technologies are developing rapidly, and we, unfortunately, cannot keep pace with them. All of us definitely agree that the future belongs to e-commerce and the development of a global network of online services. The relevant technologies are upgraded and are changing by leaps and bounds, and, sadly, the sphere of operation for all kinds of criminals is expanding at the same time.

Your job is to effectively combat this criminal challenge and to protect our citizens and honest business people who are learning to use the digital advantages. This includes promptly informing them about ways to protect themselves from cybercrime, as well as improving the professional skills and technical equipment of the Interior Ministry agencies. Of course, you must also improve your interaction with the banking community and internet and mobile providers.

Overall, the number of solved cybercrimes and other crimes must increase every year. I would like to stress that what we need is not better statistics or reporting, but real improvements achieved through hard work on the ground. This is a fundamental condition for the implementation of the main legal principle – the inevitability of punishment, and hence people’s belief in justice, the law and the ability of the state to protect their safety.

Of course, every case and every situation you come across, when you see that people need your assistance, must be subjected to a thorough, detailed and prompt legal analysis.

At the same time, I can see that what was happening last year due to the pandemic has impeded the possibility of promptly investigating and solving crimes. And besides, the nature of criminal challenges is changing, as you have pointed out just now. Cutting-edge technologies have reached into all corners of our lives.

In this connection, we must consider the possibility of adding new methods of collecting evidence to the criminal proceedings, including cases when the people involved cannot attend them in person.

Furthermore, I would like to note the increased efficiency of crime prevention, and first of all – we are constantly talking about this – among young people. I repeat, there are certain positive trends here as well. At the same time, you need to join our colleagues from other departments to monitor the internet, to step up tracking down those who involve minors in illegal actions online.

Incidentally, the fact that minors are being drawn into illegal unauthorised street rallies is actually a violation of the law, and under the law, we absolutely must respond to this.

Unfortunately, we all know what the internet is and how it is used to promote completely unacceptable content such as child pornography, prostitution, and driving minors to suicide. But when they use whatever pretext or rhetoric to cold-bloodedly use children to achieve some selfish goals, we must never forget that these are our children, and we need to act in such a way as to avoid creating additional threats to their lives and health. Actually, you are doing just that, and I would like to thank you for this. And I ask you never to forget about it.

The fact that every fourth crime committed by adolescents is a serious or especially grave crime is an alarming signal for absolutely everyone, for the whole society. Special attention should be paid to this.

In this regard, let me remind you that on February 1, a law was enacted requiring the owners and providers of social media and other internet resources to identify and block content prohibited by law. Failure to comply with these requirements will be punished by serious fines. And here it is important to ensure effective law enforcement practice, clearly distinguishing between a free exchange of information and the dissemination of content destructive for society.

The role of local police officers in preventive work is noticeably increasing. They should be in control of the situation on their territory, talk to the local residents more often, identify urgent conflict situations in a timely manner, and work more intensively with so-called risk groups. Moreover, since last year, the local police officers have been given additional powers, as you well know, to suppress all kinds of illegal behaviour. They need to use these new powers competently and, most importantly, in a timely manner. Otherwise, the lack of proper response from them, or neglect of their duties can lead to a tragedy.

