FINOPOLIS 2021 schedule announced

3 March 2021

FINOPOLIS 2021, an innovative financial technology forum organised by the Bank of Russia, will take place on 10–12 November 2021 in the offline format. As usual, it will be hosted by the Main Media Centre of the Sochi Olympic Park.

FINOPOLIS is an integrated platform that brings together public authorities, financial, IT sector and expert community representatives to enable discussion of various aspects of digital technology in financial markets and global fintech trends, as well as showcase new solutions and opportunities.

The exhibition space of the forum will be a showroom for the latest developments powered by innovative financial technology.

