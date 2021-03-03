Lithuania’s Foreign Ministry welcomes the Council’s decision to impose restrictive measures on Russian officials

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 2 March, the Council of the European Union imposed targeted restrictive measures on four Russian officials responsible for the jailing of Alexei Navalny and the repression of peaceful protests. This is the first time that the EU imposes sanctions in the framework of the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime or the so-called EU Magnitsky Law. The scheme that was adopted on 7 December 2020 enables to target individuals, entities, and other bodies responsible for constant serious human rights violations.

Alexander Kalashnikov, Head of the Federal Prison Service, Alexander Bastrykin, Head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Igor Krasnov, the Prosecutor-General, and Viktor Zolotov, Head of the National Guard, have been listed. The restrictive measures consist of a travel ban and asset freeze.The sanctions regime enables the EU to target those responsible for acts such as genocide, crimes against humanity and other serious human rights violations or abuses such as torture, slavery, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests or detentions. The four Russian individuals are responsible for serious human rights violations, including arbitrary arrests and detentions, as well as widespread and systematic repression of freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, and freedom of opinion and expression in their country.

