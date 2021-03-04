Bank of Russia publishes plan for adopting regulations in 2021

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

3 March 2021

News

In 2021, the Bank of Russia will issue 55 first-priority regulations to be adopted following the approval of related federal laws, as well as 211 second-priority regulations.

In accordance with the 2020 plan for the issue of regulations, the Bank of Russia approved 231 regulations, 191 of which were registered by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation and published on the Bank of Russia website and 29 are in the process of registration at the Ministry of Justice.

This plan was first released in 2019. Owing to such a decision, the timeframe for amending regulatory requirements becomes transparent for market participants.

The Bank of Russia will update its plan for the issue of regulations on a regular basis. As regulations are approved, the relevant information will be updated. Over the course of the year, the Bank of Russia may change the plan, including due to the approval of federal laws requiring new regulations to be adopted.

Preview photo: Eakrin Rasadonyindee / Shutterstock / Fotodom

MIL OSI