Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/102262 2021 2021-03-04T11:10:44+0300 2021-03-04T11:10:44+0300 2021-03-04T11:11:58+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/hrc_un-logo.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Belarus’s human rights situation further deteriorated in February 2021. This deterioration should be viewed in the context of the grave human rights violations the authorities committed in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election and in its aftermath, for which there has been no accountability, and in light of the High Commissioner’s report to the 46th session of the Human Rights Council, indicating “long-standing, chronic patterns of systemic violations and impunity”. This alarming new situation demands action by the Council to establish a new mechanism on Belarus.

View open letter below.

HRDs urge UN HRC to establish new mechanism on Belarus

04.03.2021Tags: UN

MIL OSI