Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and his Hungarian counterpart discussed key items on bilateral and international agendas

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 4 March, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis had a virtual conversation with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Péter Szijjártó.

The interlocutors discussed bilateral political, defence and economic relations, cooperation in multilateral formats such as the EU, NATO, the Three Seas Initiative, the Nordic-Baltic Eight and the Visegrád Four, shared information on the countries’ fight against COVID-19, and exchanged their views on important international policy issues.Landsbergis thanked Hungary for its participation in NATO’s Baltic Air Policing mission, support, and solidarity to help strengthen the security of Lithuania and the entire Baltic region. Lithuania’s Foreign Minister also expressed hope for further development of defence cooperation in the future.“Lithuania and Hungary share common security interests. Europe now faces new threats, so we need to strengthen our deterrence posture, as well as seek solutions to economic, energy and climate change problems,” said Landsbergis.As regards cooperation in the Three Seas Initiative format, the Foreign Ministers placed emphasis on the importance of the implementation of infrastructure projects to ensure the diversification of Europe’s energy supply sources and to build networks of modern transport infrastructure.

Landsbergis also stressed the need for taking a decision as soon as possible at the EU level on restricting imports to the European market of electricity generated by unsafe nuclear power plants. “The Ostrovets nuclear power plant, which operates at the Lithuanian border, does not meet international nuclear safety standards. The implementation of this project was not transparent, so we have openly raised the question of the legitimacy of this nuclear power plant,” said Landsbergis.

The Foreign Ministers also held an exchange of views on relations with China.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between Lithuania and Hungary.

