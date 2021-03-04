Meeting with We Are Together campaign participants

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Friends, good afternoon. I am delighted to see all of you – everyone who is present here at the Kremlin, as well as our colleagues on screen, and your associates who come from around our vast country, as I understand it.

I would like to congratulate you on a whole year of your joint work in this wonderful, noble and highly appreciated field of supporting those who badly need a helping hand. It is especially gratifying that someone has been doing this during the most difficult time in recent years, one of the most challenging periods of our time – during the pandemic. It has been almost a year since you teamed up and began working. It is especially pleasing that the unification was actually prompted by a call from the heart, as I understand it.

When I watched what and how you were doing everything, who was joining you and in what formats, you know, it was impossible to look at it without strong emotions. It was a drive that united people with very different views – politics no longer matter here – different ages and professions.

I was happy to see how business representatives have radically changed their agenda over the past ten to fifteen years, their attitude to civic engagement. After all, as far as I remember, 10,000 companies have joined your campaign and helped you. And many of them are not large corporations, not even medium-sized, but small enterprises that have also encountered a difficult situation. Nevertheless, they both provided hands-on assistance – to be honest, that part made me especially happy – helped with driving and other things, as well as donating money although they, too, needed support.

The state also provided support, maybe not that much, but still, it did. I hope that it was effective, in any case, we were constantly working with those people. But all this together has helped to reach out to such a large group of people, 5 million people in need. That was a lot. There were many people who needed support, and they received it from you. Directly from your soul, I might say. As they say in such cases, it is worth its weight in gold. As many as 10,000 companies, and 5 million people. And the movement itself united 200,000 people – it was a huge army, an army of people who voluntarily, at the call of their hearts, joined in this work.

I congratulate you all on a year of joint work. I want to express my hope that, although the pandemic is slowly subsiding, as you can see – we will probably talk more about it today –nevertheless, we still have many challenges, and they are quite dangerous. This means your work is going to be in demand, and your support is needed. I hope that you will continue doing this.

And I think that you will agree with me, I just know this both from experience and from talking to people engaged in this type of activity – I think you will speak about it yourself – it always enriches those who do it, enriches you. This work is one of the most effective and vibrant ways of self-realisation, of self-expression, and self-affirmation in the best sense of the word. It is great that you have reinvented yourself this way. I congratulate you on this and wish you all the best.

Now, let us get down to work.

MIL OSI