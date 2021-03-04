Presidential Grants for co-funding non-profit organisations have been distributed among regions

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The terms and procedure for providing funding were determined at the Coordinating Committee’s meeting on January 14, 2021.

All of Russia’s regions have announced that they will provide grant support to non-profit organisations based on the results of open and transparent competitions organised under the best practices and recommendations of the Presidential Grant Foundation.

Approximately 2.9 billion rubles in support will be distributed to 85 regions of the Russian Federation in 2021, which is 60 percent more than 2018.

The Presidential Grant Foundation will co-fund an additional 1.6 billion rubles.

Under the Coordinating Committee’s plan, grant funding was distributed among 84 regions (the city of Moscow did not request co-funding).

At the same time, based on the results of competitions held by the Presidential Grant Foundation itself, non-profit organisations will be allocated over 8 billion rubles in direct grant funding from the President this year. The results of the first competition were announced on January 14. Applications for participating in the second competition this year are being accepted until March 15.

The distribution of federal funding among the regions of the Russian Federation is published on the Presidential Grant Foundation website: президентскиегранты.рф.

MIL OSI