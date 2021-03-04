Swiss MPs to sponsor Ala Sharko, Anastasiya Mirontsava and Viktoryia Mirontsava

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

As part of the solidarity campaign #WeStandBYyou of Libereco, Valérie Piller Carrard (National Council, SP), Mattea Meyer (National Council, SP) and Cédric Wermuth (National Council, SP) have taken over a godparenthood for political prisoners in Belarus.

Ala Sharko is the program director for Press Club Belarus. She was arrested on December 22 in her apartment. Her belongings were confiscated by the police. She is now charged under Article 243 (“tax evasion”) of the Belarusian Criminal Code.

Valérie Piller Carrard, member of the Swiss National Council

Valérie Piller Carrard, member of the Swiss National Council, has taken over the godparenthood for Ala Sharko and stated: “The current situation in Belarus is unacceptable. The freedom of the citizens is not being respected. As a member of the Swiss Parliament, I support the campaign for the immediate release of Ala Sharko.”

Anastasiya Mirontsava was detained on October 16 under Article 342 of the Belarusian Criminal Code for having disturbed public order. Anastasiya’s sister Viktoryia was detained and charged one day before her.

Mattea Meyer, member of the Swiss National Council and co-chair of the Social Democratic Party of Switzerland

Mattea Meyer, member of the Swiss National Council and co-chair of the Social Democratic Party of Switzerland, has taken over the godparenthood for Anastasiya Mirontsava and stated: “For months, Anastasiya Mirontsava, who is only 24 years old, has been in pre-trial detention. Her “crime”? She took part in peaceful demonstrations against the Lukashenka regime and stood up for democracy and the rule of law. To raise awareness of these unacceptable human rights violations, I am taking over the godparenthood for Anastasiya as co-chair of the Swiss Social Democratic Party. Together with Libereco’s solidarity campaign #WeStandBYyou, we demand her immediate release as well as those of all political prisoners in Belarus!”

Viktoryia Mirontsava was detained on October 15 and charged under Article 342 of the Belarusian Criminal Code for having disturbed public order. The sisters Viktoryia and Anastasiya are both being held in a pre-trial detention center in Minsk.

Cédric Wermuth, Member of the Swiss National Council and Co-chair of the Social Democratic Party in Switzerland

Cédric Wermuth, Member of the Swiss National Council and Co-chair of the Social Democratic Party in Switzerland, has taken over the godparenthood for Viktoryia Mirontsava. On this occasion, Mr Wermuth stated: “More and more people are demonstrating on the streets to stand against the Lukashenka regime. The regime is reacting with even more repression and violence. Numerous political activists have been imprisoned, including Viktoryia Mirontsava and her sister Anastasiya. As Co-chair of the Social Democratic Party in Switzerland and National Councillor, I take over the godparenthood for Viktoryia and demand her immediate release. For democracy and human rights, for freedom and international solidarity! #WeStandBYyou”

