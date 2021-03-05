Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis commented on the request of the Prosecutor General of Belarus to extradite Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

Source: Republic of Lithuania

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis commented on the request of the Prosecutor General of Belarus to extradite Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya: “Lithuania has been and will be a wall behind which all the democratic forces that are persecuted by regimes can seek refuge. Therefore, everyone who finds refuge in Lithuania can feel safe that they will not be extradited to regimes – neither for their struggle for democracy, nor freedom of expression and religious views. Thus, we can tell the Belarusian regime that we would rather watch hell freeze over than consider its demands.”

