Moscow Exchange to convene AGM in absentia on 28 April

At its meeting on 4 March 2021, the Supervisory Board of Moscow Exchange set the date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) as 28 April 2021, with the meeting to be held in absentia[1].

The record date for participation in the AGM is 5 April 2021.

The Board approved the AGM agenda, which will include approval of the company’s 2020 annual report, distribution of FY 2020 profit including the size of the dividend as well as election of a new Supervisory Board.

The Board also approved the following candidates nominated to the Supervisory Board and to be elected at the AGM.

Ramón Adarraga, independent adviser. Independent Director.

Paul A. Bodart, Member of the Supervisory Board, NSD. Independent Director.

Oleg Viyugin, Professor at the Higher School of Economics. Independent Director.

Maria Gordon, Independent Director at ALROSA and Polyus. Independent Director.

Valery Goreglyad, Chief Auditor at the Bank of Russia. Non-executive Director.

Dmitry Eremeev, Founder and President, FIX. Independent Director.

Bella Zlatkis, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at Sberbank. Non-Executive Director.

Alexander Izosimov, CEO, M.Video. Independent Director.

Maxim Krasnykh, COO at Gett. Independent Director.

Vadim Kulik, Deputy President – Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at VTB Bank. Independent Director.

Sergey Lykov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at VEB.RF. Non-executive candidate.

Oskar Hartmann, Founder and President, Hartmann Holdings. Independent Director.

Eight of the 12 candidates nominated for the Board meet the criteria for independence.

Shareholders of Moscow Exchange (individuals and legal entities) may participate in the AGM by completing electronic voting ballots using the E-voting platform, via the registrar STATUS’s online Shareholder Account platform or by sending a hard copy ballot by post.

To participate in the AGM, an individual shareholder needs only to have the registered account with the State Services Portal (Gosuslugi) or obtain a one-time login and password from the registrar STATUS.

More than 190,000 individuals and in excess of 1,000 legal entities are shareholders of Moscow Exchange. The company’s free float stands at 63%, one of the highest among Russian corporates.

The AGM agenda and materials are available on the Exchange’s website.



[1] Subject to the law taking effect from 6 March 2021 which will keep in effect an option to convene AGMs in absentia.

