On March 1, 2021, gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Republic of Belarus totaled USD7.1 billion (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

As at March 1, 2021, the international reserve assets of the Republic of Belarus, according to the preliminary data, accounted for USD7,114.5 million in the equivalent.

Over February 2021, gold and foreign exchange reserves went down by USD88.9 million (by 1.2%) after a decline in January by USD265.0 million (by 3.5%).

The planned repayment of foreign and domestic government obligations in foreign exchange for the total amount of about USD250 million, the sale of foreign exchange by the National Bank at the JSC “Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange”, as well as a decline in the price of monetary gold, were conducive to the decline in the level of the international reserve assets in February. At that, demand for foreign exchange in the domestic market was, mainly, caused by the implementation of measures on transfer of separate enterprises’ debt under credit from foreign exchange into Belarusian rubles.

The budget revenues in foreign exchange, including from the sale of bonds denominated in foreign exchange by the Ministry of Finance, were conducive to the maintenance of the level of gold and foreign exchange reserves in February.

According to Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2021, the volume of international reserve assets as of January 1, 2022, should be at least USD6.0 billion.

MIL OSI