Alexey Miller discusses gas cooperation with Vladimir Semashko and Viktor Karankevich

March 5, 2021, 17:40

A working meeting of Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, with Vladimir Semashko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation, and Viktor Karankevich, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Belarus, took place today in Moscow.

Particular attention at the meeting was paid to the ongoing heating season. It was noted that Gazprom is reliably providing Belarus with the required amounts of gas.

The parties also reviewed the prospects of cooperation in the medium term.

Background

The contracts between Gazprom and Gazprom Transgaz Belarus for gas supplies to and gas transportation across Belarus are effective until the end of 2021.

