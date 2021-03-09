In 2021, annual general meetings of shareholders can be held in absentia

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English
9 March 2021
This year, joint-stock companies can hold their general meetings of shareholders in the form of an absentee voting by the decision of the board of directors (supervisory board). Federal Law No. 17-FZ, dated 24 February 2021, ‘On Amending the Federal Law ‘On International Companies and International Funds’ and Suspending Certain Provisions of the Federal Law ‘On Joint-stock Companies’ and the Federal Law ‘On Limited Liability Companies’ became effective on 7 March 2021.
If а company has no board of directors (supervisory board), this decision can be made by the body or the person authorised to prepare, convene and hold general meetings of shareholders.