In 2021, annual general meetings of shareholders can be held in absentia

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

9 March 2021

News

This year, joint-stock companies can hold their general meetings of shareholders in the form of an absentee voting by the decision of the board of directors (supervisory board). Federal Law No. 17-FZ, dated 24 February 2021, ‘On Amending the Federal Law ‘On International Companies and International Funds’ and Suspending Certain Provisions of the Federal Law ‘On Joint-stock Companies’ and the Federal Law ‘On Limited Liability Companies’ became effective on 7 March 2021.

If а company has no board of directors (supervisory board), this decision can be made by the body or the person authorised to prepare, convene and hold general meetings of shareholders.

MIL OSI