In the Hague, Lithuania’s Ambassador read a statement on behalf of 16 states, condemning the use of chemical weapons against Navalny in Russia

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 9 March in the Hague, the 96th session of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ (OPCW) Executive Council focused on the threat posed by the use of chemical weapons and the assassination attempt on Alexei Navalny, who was poisoned in Russia by a military grade chemical nerve agent of the “Novichok” group on 20 August 2020.

The Permanent Representative of Lithuania to the OPCW, Ambassador Vidmantas Purlys read a statement on behalf of 16 states, condemning the use of chemical weapons against Navalny.In the statement, 16 countries noted that states committed to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) were greatly concerned over the attack against Navalny, which constituted a violation of the CWC.“We urge Russia to disclose fully the circumstances of the assassination attempt without further delay and bring the perpetrators to justice,” reads the statement.The use of “Novichok” in the attack against Navalny has been confirmed by specialised laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden, and by the OPCW.The statement has been signed by Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Norway, Romania, the United Kingdom, Spain, and South Korea.In May 2020, Lithuania was elected to the Executive Council for the 2020-2022 period.The OPCW Executive Council consists of 41 OPCW member states that are elected by the Conference of the states parties and rotate every two years. The OPCW and its member states are committed to the complete elimination of chemical weapons stockpiles.

