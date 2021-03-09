Statement of the Nordic-Baltic countries at the HRC46 Interactive dialogue with the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on violence against children

Source: Republic of Lithuania

Intervention by the Nordic-Baltic States delivered by the Ambassador Andrius Krivas, Permanent Representative of Lithuania in Geneva

8 March 2021

Thank you, President.

I have the honour to deliver this statement on behalf of the Nordic-Baltic countries Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Norway, Sweden and my own country Lithuania.

We would like to thank the Special Representative for her important work in promoting the prevention and elimination of all forms of violence against children and advancing the 2030 Agenda in this regard.

We are alarmed by the immediate and long-term negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on children’s protection and well-being outlined in the report. Increased risk of children’s exposure to violence at home, including gender-based violence, online sexual exploitation and abuse, cyberbullying, poverty and impact on psychosocial well-being are particularly worrisome.

Our countries firmly believe that ‘building back better’ is an opportunity to reassess and improve policies related to child and social protection, as well as mental health services.

A child rights-based approach that promotes children participation and incentivizes child-led action, combined with political will to achieve the world free of violence, are key in building and sustaining safe and empowering environment for children.

Madam Special Representative, how could this Council contribute to enhancing child protection and participation during the pandemic and its aftermath?

