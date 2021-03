Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

This vibrant project has been uniting the country’s creative community through its noble mission for many years. Actors, directors, and public figures choose the worthy awardees and celebrate their merits with this prestigious award.

I am confident that the Figaro Award will continue to contribute to cementing and popularising the best traditions of Russian drama, and will inspire you to reach new heights.”

MIL OSI