In Tallinn, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis to attend the Foreign Ministers’ meeting of the three Baltic states and the UK

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 10 March, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis will visit Tallinn, where he will attend the Foreign Ministers’ meeting of the three Baltic states and the United Kingdom. The

The meeting will focus on relations with Russia, China and the Balkan countries, the situation in Belarus and Ukraine, key items on NATO’s agenda and transatlantic relations, the Eastern Neighbourhood Policy, the fight against disinformation and the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change policies, cyber security, and ways to ensure freedom of the press.

During the visit to Tallinn, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with his Estonian and British counterparts.

MIL OSI